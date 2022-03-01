Nevada Is Home To One Of The '34 Best Italian Restaurants In America'

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all Italian food is created equal, though.

Thrillist compiled a list of America's 34 best Italian restaurants. The website states that they "assembled a glorious cross-section of regional styles, innovative fusions of style, and wood-fired glory."

One Nevada restaurant made the list: Esther's Kitchen in Las Vegas. What sets this Italian restaurant above the rest? Thrilist explains:

"It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call Esther's Kitchen one of the most influential restaurants in Las Vegas. Since opening in early 2018, James Trees’ signature concept proved that destination dining could thrive off the Strip with affordable prices and ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets. It also helped accelerate the growth of the Arts District. A climate-controlled room is dedicated to hand-making the staples: artisan breads and pasta. The former arrives with a serving of addictive anchovy butter. The latter in a series of evolving recipes that change with the season, along with an engaging wine and cocktails list that doesn’t break the bank. Trees also has a second restaurant on the other side of town, Al Solito Posto, which is nearly as good."

