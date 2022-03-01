This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state, which included Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato as the top choice for Alabama.

"Satisfy those cravings for authentic Italian food at this pizzeria home to the Neapolitan pizza," Eat This, Not That's Casey Clark wrote. "Not only is there food, but Vecchia also hosts cooking classes and pizza parties to keep customers entertained and excited."

Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state: