This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Alabama

A Mobile restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included The Blind Mule as the top choice for Alabama.

"The Blind Mule's homemade 'Mule Chili' is made using black beans and is available in two sizes—either a cup or a bowl," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Enjoy an order of this delicious dish while sitting in The Blind Mule's 'Attic' space which has live music, comedy shows, and art events weekly. Reviewers rave about everything at this 'local dive…with heart.'"

Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chili in every state: