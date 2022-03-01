This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Connecticut

A Westport restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state, which included Rizzuto's Oyster Bar and Restaurant as the top choice for Connecticut.

Customers love the heated outdoor igloos at this oyster bar popular for its lobster rolls, fresh market fish and wood-fired pizza, Eat This, Not That's Casey Clark wrote. "Plus, while dining outside diners can get a glimpse of the local neighborhood and quiet nearby river."

Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state: