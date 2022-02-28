This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Connecticut

A Cos Cob restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included Joey B's Restaurant as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Joey B's Restaurant in Connecticut has been making award-winning fare since 2008 that keeps customers coming back for more," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Known as 'the famous chili hub,' as displayed on their signage, one Yelp reviewer explains how their fabulous chili is crafted from an old family recipe."

Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chili in every state: