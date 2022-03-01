This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that serve pancakes.

According to the website, the highest-rated pancakes in Las Vegas come from BabyStacks Cafe- Summerlin. One Yelp user left a great review of the restaurant, writing:

"I've been here a couple of times when I'm on vacation and the food has been very good every time. The staff is always so nice and friendly, always checking on us every now and then. This time I got red velvet baby stack and it was great! The cream cheese sauce really makes these stand out from the rest of the pancakes I've had before. There's a reason that they're the most popular dish on the menu. It's a must try!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants for getting pancakes in Las Vegas:

  1. BabyStacks Cafe- Summerlin
  2. Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch
  3. Griddlecakes
  4. Tableau
  5. Hash House A Go Go
  6. BabyStacks Cafe- Henderson
  7. The Original Sunrise Cafe
  8. Truffles N Bacon Cafe
  9. Griddlecakes
  10. Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant

Click here to check out the full list.

