This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In Louisville

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that serve pancakes.

According to the website, the highest-rated pancakes in Louisville come from Highland Morning. One Yelp user left a great review of the restaurant, writing:

"I've been to highland morning a few times and always have a great experience. This past week my boyfriend and I went and I ordered the classic breakfast with scrambled eggs, bacon, toast, and potatoes. He ordered the pancakes and a side of bacon. Their pancakes are amazing, they put so much chocolate in them and they're extremely moist and fluffy. Definitely worth trying if you haven't been before!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants for getting pancakes in Louisville:

Highland Morning Wild Eggs Con Huevos Las Suerte Louisville SuperChefs Morning Fork The Village Anchor Metro Diner Toast On Market Flora Kitchenette

Click here to check out the full list.