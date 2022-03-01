This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In Phoenix

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that serve pancakes.

According to the website, the highest-rated pancakes in Phoenix come from Original Breakfast House. One Yelp user left a great review of the restaurant, writing:

"Family owned restaurant.

Incredibly kind, dedicated and thorough staff.

The food is AMAZING. My absolute favorite breakfast restaurant in the valley.

Great portion sizes. Very creative and yummy menu that will please any craving or picky eater."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants for getting pancakes in Phoenix:

Original Breakfast House Butters Pancakes & Café (Hayden Rd) Butterfield's Pancake House Sunshine Breakfast Bar Butters Pancakes & Cafe (Mayo Blvd) Sweet Desert Cafe Eggstasy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery (Camelback Rd) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery (Scottsdale Rd) Brenda's Kitchen

Click here to check out the full list.