This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In New Mexico

Who doesn't love pasta?!

Whether you're craving spaghetti and meatballs or homemade lasagna, chances are there's an amazing Italian restaurant in your area that serves up some good dishes. But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular pasta dishes in each state with the help of Yelp. Here's how they did it:

"We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

In New Mexico, the restaurant that serves up the most popular pasta dish is Piccolino in Santa Fe. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the pasta joint:

With over 30 different pasta entrees, choosing one dish at Piccolino seems like an impossible challenge. To make it easier for you, we've pinpointed the linguini provencal as the crowd favorite. Served with juicy jumbo scallops, shrimp, and fresh tomatoes, you can't go wrong with this savory dish.

Piccolino is located at 2890 Agua Fria St. in Santa Fe.

