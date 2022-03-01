This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Utah

Who doesn't love pasta?!

Whether you're craving spaghetti and meatballs or homemade lasagna, chances are there's an amazing Italian restaurant in your area that serves up some good dishes. But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular pasta dishes in each state with the help of Yelp. Here's how they did it:

"We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

In Utah, the restaurant that serves up the most popular pasta dish is Sicilia Mia. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the pasta joint:

Known for their famous "Flaming Wheel of Cheese," Sicilia Mia has established a significant following of pasta-lovers in Salt Lake City. For a memorable meal, order the signature Spaghetti alla Carbonara, tossed table-side in a cheese wheel. Doesn't get fresher than that! "One of the best pasta dishes I've ever had," writes one patron.

Sicilia Mia's downtown Salt Lake City location has permanently closed, but its Farmington location can be found at 895 W E Promontory.

