You Could Get Money If You Bought Vapes From This Portland Company

If you bought vaping products from Cura Cannabis, you may be eligible for a payout up to $200, according to OregonLive.

The former owners of the Portland, Oregon-based company reportedly agreed to a $500,000 class-action settlement last year for people who bought the Select brand marijuana vapes. State regulators claim Cura Cannabis violated the law for improperly labeling the vapes as 100% marijuana. Up to 186,000 Oregonians bought these

To be eligible for this settlement money, you must have purchased Select Elite, Select Pax, or Select Dabbables vapes between August 15, 2018, and November 22, 2019. The deadline for filing the claim is April 29, 2022.

Case administrators started taking claims on Sunday (February 27) at oregonclassactionsettlement.com. You can also submit a claim in writing to Cura Settlement, c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606; or by emailing oregonclassactionsettlement@cptgroup.com.

Attorney Michael Fuller, who represented the plaintiffs, says claimants can get their money via check, direct bank deposit, PayPal, or Venmo.

"The settlement forecast that fewer than 1% will actually file claims because Oregon marijuana sales are cash only and because buyers bought the vapes through third-party retailers," according to reporters.

Cura Cannabis is now owned by Curaleaf, which is facing its own set of lawsuits. over their marijuana products.