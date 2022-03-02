Billie Eilish Stuns In New Photoshoot

By Yashira C.

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish shared stunning new photos today (Mar. 2)!

The "bad guy" singer is on the cover of the latest issue of V Magazine, titled "Billie in Bloom."

The black and white magazine cover shows Billie with a metallic butterfly over her mouth - somewhat reminiscent of her previous photos and videos with spiders in a similar position.

The rest of the shoot featured a bunch of looks including a black button-down top, glam black gloves, a striped sweater alongside a striped hat, and Gorrilaz merch.

A week ago, Billie posted a selfie giving a BTS of what we now know was this photoshoot, wearing the latex black gloves and headwrap we see in her photos today.

See the photos below.

The singer is currently on her Happier Than Ever tour following the release of her album of the same name, which features the songs "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power."

While on tour, the star has shown great care for her fans. On her two-night stint at New York City's Madison Square Garden, she made fan safety a priority by saying to the crowd, “If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath.”

“Take a step back and give everybody some room down here,” she continued, referring to fans standing in general admission.

