Billie Eilish Stuns In New Photoshoot

Billie Eilish shared stunning new photos today (Mar. 2)!

The "bad guy" singer is on the cover of the latest issue of V Magazine, titled "Billie in Bloom."

The black and white magazine cover shows Billie with a metallic butterfly over her mouth - somewhat reminiscent of her previous photos and videos with spiders in a similar position.

The rest of the shoot featured a bunch of looks including a black button-down top, glam black gloves, a striped sweater alongside a striped hat, and Gorrilaz merch.

A week ago, Billie posted a selfie giving a BTS of what we now know was this photoshoot, wearing the latex black gloves and headwrap we see in her photos today.

See the photos below.