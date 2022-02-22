Billie Eilish Stops Another Show To Make Sure Fans Are Safe

Billie Eilish once again made fan safety a priority during her two-night stint at New York City's Madison Square Garden over the weekend. In video obtained by TMZ, the singer told the crowd “If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath” as she sat on a stool, tuning an acoustic guitar.

“Take a step back and give everybody some room down here,” she continued, referring to the fans on the floor.

A similar incident happened during the Atlanta stop of Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour earlier this month, when the 20-year-old stopped her show to tend to a fan who needed an inhaler. After the audience member received medical attention, Eilish said “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” which sparked a feud with Kanye West, who interpreted it as a diss to his friend Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM" West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” Eilish responded in the comments. She hasn't addressed the situation further and it clearly hasn't stopped her from caring about the safety of those attending her concerts.

See a full list of Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour dates here.