Florida Restaurant Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022
By Zuri Anderson
March 2, 2022
New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.
LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened, or plan to open, in 2022. When it comes to Florida, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:
Leon's at Lake Ella!
This Southern restaurant isn't open yet, but Chef Leon C. Brunson is already building up hype for his personal passion. According to Brunson's website, his cuisine stays true to his Southern roots while adding international flair and flavors.
Here's what writers had to say about the upcoming restaurant:
"Florida's capital has a slew of great restaurants, and the eagerly anticipated Leon's at Lake Ella will join the scene in the summer (after a soft opening at the end of 2021). Focused on Southern dishes with global twists, young, social media-savvy chef Leon C. Brunson is the brains behind the restaurant, and he typically shares his culinary creations with his followers on Facebook and Twitch. Favourites that'll grace Leon's at Lake Ella menus will include collard green ramen, crab cakes and Moroccan lamb and grits."
Leon's at Lake Ella plans to open at 1611 North Monroe St. in Tallahassee. To keep up with updates on the restaurant, check out Chef Brunson's website.
