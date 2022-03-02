Florida Restaurant Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022

New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.

LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened, or plan to open, in 2022. When it comes to Florida, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:

Leon's at Lake Ella!

This Southern restaurant isn't open yet, but Chef Leon C. Brunson is already building up hype for his personal passion. According to Brunson's website, his cuisine stays true to his Southern roots while adding international flair and flavors.