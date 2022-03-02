Texas will get a taste of Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef and Maxwell Street Polish later this year.

Portillo's, the iconic Chicago fast casual restaurant is expanding and is set to open its first location in the Lone Star State this fall, the company said in a press release. The new food spot will be located in The Colony, Texas — just 20 miles outside of Dallas in the Grandscape complex.

"Franks to the many requests from our top dog fans, we are building our first location in the Lone Star State. Texans will soon see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill," Portillo's said in the press release.

Portillo's announced the restaurant will have a mural that honors the state of Texas, in addition to its classic garage-style themed interior. The restaurant welcomes Texans to help design the rest of the interior by submitting your ideas here. You can also sign up here for a chance to attend a free preview meal before the grand opening.

If this will be your first time trying Portillo's, here are five things on the menu you must try, according to Spoon University:

Italian Beef

Hot dog with everything

French fries with cheese

Chopped salad

Chocolate cake shake

You can take a peek at the Portillo's menu here.