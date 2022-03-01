This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Texas

Who doesn't love pasta?!

Whether you're craving spaghetti and meatballs or homemade lasagna, chances are there's an amazing Italian restaurant in your area that serves up some good dishes. But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular pasta dishes in each state with the help of Yelp. Here's how they did it:

"We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

In Texas, the restaurant that serves up the most popular pasta dish is Paulie's in Houston. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the pasta joint:

"'Just get the pasta! Skip the pizza,' suggests one reviewer. We agree, though when it comes to carbs, we say go big or go home."

Paulie's is a "counter-serve Italian cafe/espresso bar serving housemade pastas, pizza & famous shortbread cookies" located at 1834 Westheimer Road in Houston.

To read the full list of the best pasta dishes by state, click here.