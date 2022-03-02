Live Webcams Offer A Glimpse Into Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

By Bill Galluccio

March 2, 2022

Russia Starts Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

As Russian troops continue their week-long assault on Ukraine, webcams set up across the country offer a glimpse into the lives of people living in cities under siege as airstrikes rain down and soldiers engage in street battles with Ukrainian troops and armed civilians.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country amid the invasion, turning once busy areas of the cities into ghost towns.

Most of the cameras haven't captured the fighting or bombings. Instead, they highlight eerily quiet streets with pedestrians wandering through the deserted areas and a few vehicles driving around the empty roads.

WARNING: THESE VIDEOS ARE LIVE AND UNCENSORED. THEY MAY CONTAIN CONTENT THAT IS DISTURBING

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.