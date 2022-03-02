Live Webcams Offer A Glimpse Into Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

As Russian troops continue their week-long assault on Ukraine, webcams set up across the country offer a glimpse into the lives of people living in cities under siege as airstrikes rain down and soldiers engage in street battles with Ukrainian troops and armed civilians.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country amid the invasion, turning once busy areas of the cities into ghost towns.

Most of the cameras haven't captured the fighting or bombings. Instead, they highlight eerily quiet streets with pedestrians wandering through the deserted areas and a few vehicles driving around the empty roads.

WARNING: THESE VIDEOS ARE LIVE AND UNCENSORED. THEY MAY CONTAIN CONTENT THAT IS DISTURBING