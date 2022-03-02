North Carolina Officials Warn Consumers Of New Scam

North Carolina officials are urging consumers to be careful of a new scam involving QR codes.

North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein is warning residents of a QR code scam designed to steal their information. The new scam sees a fraudulent QR code replacing the legitimate code for a business, tricking many consumers into scanning the code that could steal data, install malware, or ask for a payment, WCNC reports.

"Like all popular technology, scammers have looked to take advantage of QR codes to scam others," Stein's office said in a press release on Tuesday (March 1).

To help consumers spot scams, Stein's office offered tips to protect yourself:

After scanning a QR code, make sure the URL looks authentic. Look for misspelled words or domain names that don't line up with the business name.

Don't give out your personal information unless you are certain the website is authentic.

Make sure the QR code hasn't been tampered with. There have been reports of criminals using a sticker to put malicious code on top of a business' code.

Never download an app or software from a QR code.

If you think you've been the victim of a QR code scam, contact the attorney general's office at 877-NO-SCAM or file an online complaint here.