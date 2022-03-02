Portland Restaurant Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022

By Zuri Anderson

March 2, 2022

Joumou Haitian Squash Soup is served every year on the 1st of January as the Haitian nation celebrate its Independence closeup in the plate. horizontal top view
Photo: Getty Images

New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.

LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened, or plan to open, in 2022. When it comes to Oregon, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:

Kann!

This upcoming restaurant had a slew of pop-ups in Portland ahead of its anticipated opening. People are also looking forward to it due to the name behind it. Here's what writers had to say about Kann:

"Portland is the USA's capital of cool and its food scene is always fizzing. Right now, the most talked about addition is an upscale, sustainably focused restaurant from Top Chef alumni Gregory Gourdet. Slated for a late-spring opening, Kann will pay homage to Gourdet's Haitian heritage – the Caribbean country is known for its spicy dishes like soup joumou, a kicking, squash-packed soup."

Its website also gives a clue about its drink menu, which will include beer, cocktails, wine, and zero-proof beverages.

Keep up with Kann on Instagram for their opening date!

Click here to see other eateries you should keep on your radar.

