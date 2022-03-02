'Tears Wouldn't Stop Flowing' Michigan Woman Wins $1.25 Million In Lottery

A Michigan woman won $1.25 million while playing the Lotto 47 lottery game.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery website, a 71-year-old Genesee County woman matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on February 9.

The winning numbers were 03, 04, 12, 13, 34, and 42.

"I purchase a Lotto 47 ticket for every drawing," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and started hollering when I realized I had won! It startled my husband, and he came in the room wondering what was wrong. I could barely get my words out to tell him that I'd won the Lottery!"

She purchased the winning ticket from the Big Star Market located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint.

"When I called my sister to tell her the good news, the tears wouldn't stop flowing. It was a beautiful feeling."

The lucky player decided to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of about $866,000 instead of 30 annuity payments. She said she plans to pay bills, help her family, and remodel her home with her winnings.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $73 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $113 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $105,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.