This Is The Richest Town In Colorado

Every state has cities and towns that are more affluent than other locations. These wealthy towns are known for their suburban communities, school districts, nearby bars and restaurants, and many other amenities.

But where are the richest towns in America? Stacker got curious and used the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to find these well-to-do locations:

"Locations are ranked by the median household income, with ties broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000," according to the website. "Any towns with a population smaller than 1,000 people were omitted."



Stacker says the richest town in Colorado is Cherry Hills Village! This is what writers said about the quaint town:

"Cherry Hills Village is part of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area in Colorado, and is one of the wealthiest areas in the country. The largest percentage of employed residents in Cherry Hills Village works in professional, scientific, or technical services, according to Best Places. The next largest percentage works in health care."

Researchers also broke down the statistics for Cherry Hills Village:

Median household income: $250,000+

Households earning over $200,000: 1,348 (60.1% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $102,500 (male: $215,955; female: $95,221)

Civilian population with health insurance: 97.1%

Unemployment rate: 3%

Families with income below poverty level: 4%

