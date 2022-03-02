Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend With 4-Foot-Long Sword At Vancouver Motel

A woman was accused of trying to slay her boyfriend with an unusual weapon at a motel near Vancouver, Washington, according to KATU.

The alleged assault went down Tuesday morning (March 1) at a Quality Inn Motel on Northeast Highway 99, the Clark County Sheriff's office reports. Officials claim 29-year-old Tednisha Louise Lee-Dickson and her 53-year-old boyfriend got into an argument in their motel room, which is where they live.

The dispute reportedly escalated into violence, where Lee-Dickson allegedly stabbed the man with a "four-foot broadsword."

Clark County deputies responded to the scene and arrested Lee-Dickson in connection to the case. As for the boyfriend, he was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds and expected to live, according to reporters.

The suspect was booked into the county jail on a first-degree attempted murder charge. No word on when she'll appear in court.

