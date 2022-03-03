5 Reasons You Should Take A Day Trip To Sedona

Are you in the need of a weekend getaway or even just a day trip? You should use this weekend to make the drive to Sedona.

Thrillist compiled a list of reasons you should make the drive to Sedona. So why Sedona, specifically? The website states, "You’ll soak in the beauty of the red rocks, hike through a mystical vortex, dine by Oak Creek, and peruse the local, one-of-a-kind shops."

According to Thrillist, here are five reasons you should make the drive to Sedona:

1. Scenic Drive

You can take a beautiful, calming drive on Red Rock Loop Road or the Oak Creek Canyon Scenic Road. There are even more adventurous drives and many great off-roading spots.

2. Vortex

You can visit a vortex, or a spot on Earth where energy is believed to be projected outward. There are specific spots around the city that are said to be especially strong.

3. Chef Lisa Dahl's Restaurants

Eat at some of the best restaurants around with nationally recognized chef Lisa Dahl.

4. Hiking

You can't make the trip to Sedona without a hike. There are hikes for all levels, and they all have great photo opportunities and views.

5. Slide Rock

You can take a trip down a natural slide rock into Oak Creek at Slide Rock State Park. Splash around in the water while taking in the breathtaking surrounding views.

Click here to check out the full list of 12 reasons you should make the drive to Sedona.