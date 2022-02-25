Arizona Ranks Among Top 10 Most Beautiful States

America has some seriously beautiful scenery, from awe-inspiring beaches and beautiful lakes to red-rock deserts and thousand-year-old redwoods. Naturally, some states just have much more beauty than others.

Thrillist ranked all 50 states based on their beauty, and Arizona landed in the top ten. The state came in at number nine. The website explains:

"Arizona’s baseline is a riot of desert oranges and fuchsias that only build to perhaps the most-ogled feature on the continent: the Grand Canyon, the climax of a million American road trips. Monument Valley has been scientifically proven to be where cowboys' souls go when they die. Elsewhere, Arizona's B-sides—the Superstition Mountains, the Petrified Forest, Lake Powell, the areas around Flagstaff and Sedona—would alone make it a top-20 state. And don't sleep on one of the most dramatic terrestrial features anywhere: the 560ft-deep meteor crater that, befitting so much of Arizona's look, literally came from elsewhere in the solar system."

According to Thrillist, here are the top ten most beautiful states:

California Hawaii Alaska Utah Colorado Washington Oregon Michigan Arizona Wyoming

Click here to see the full list.