Avril Lavigne Reveals Sweet Gift Taylor Swift Sent To Celebrate 'Love Sux'
By Sarah Tate
March 3, 2022
Avril Lavigne revealed the sweet gift she received from her "forever fan" Taylor Swift to celebrate the release of Love Sux.
On Wednesday (March 2), the "Complicated" singer shared the note and flowers that Swift sent to celebrate Lavigne's "fabulous" new album, which dropped last month, per People.
In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Lavigne showed off the huge bouquet of pink, peach and white flowers she received from the "All Too Well" singer and gave fans a peek at the sweet note that came with it.
"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," Swift wrote, signing the note, "Your forever fan, Taylor."
🚨 @taylorswift13 sent the sweetest note to @AvrilLavigne saying how much she loves #lovesux— avril_snapchat (@avril_snapchat) March 2, 2022
Instagram story #2681 pic.twitter.com/YjiMwf3LFA
Produced by Travis Barker's DTA Records, Love Sux is Lavigne's seventh studio album and features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear and Mod Sun.
The "Sk8ter Boi" singer recently unveiled her plans to honor her debut album Let Go for its 20th anniversary this year.
"It feels crazy. 20 years! It does and it doesn't feel like it... it kinda flew by, right? I'm really excited to be celebrating it this year," she told Uproxx. "I'm getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame around the anniversary. I'm planning on doing some fun shows that are just songs from that album. There's a re-release of the album happening with some demos on it. It's so crazy that it's been 20 years."