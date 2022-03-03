Avril Lavigne Reveals Sweet Gift Taylor Swift Sent To Celebrate 'Love Sux'

Avril Lavigne revealed the sweet gift she received from her "forever fan" Taylor Swift to celebrate the release of Love Sux.

On Wednesday (March 2), the "Complicated" singer shared the note and flowers that Swift sent to celebrate Lavigne's "fabulous" new album, which dropped last month, per People.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Lavigne showed off the huge bouquet of pink, peach and white flowers she received from the "All Too Well" singer and gave fans a peek at the sweet note that came with it.

"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," Swift wrote, signing the note, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

Check out the gift below.