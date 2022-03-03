Doja Cat And Christina Aguilera Meet For The First Time: Watch
By Yashira C.
March 3, 2022
Billboard posted an adorable moment between Doja Cat and Christina Aguilera following the Billboard 2022 Women in Music ceremony.
The TikTok shows Doja Cat posing for photos in a stunning pink outfit as Christina walks in and begins to fangirl over the "Need To Know" singer.
She politely interrupts the shoot to introduce herself and they share a hug and a kiss, with Christina saying she's a "huge fan." The short interaction leaves Doja smiling and giddy, as she was taken by surprise.
"What happens behind the scenes at Billboard Women In Music," the text on the video reads, followed by a "same" when showing Doja's jaw-dropped and starstruck reaction.
See the video below.
@billboard
Things you didn’t see during the #BBWomenInMusic stream 👀 = this adorable moment between @dojacat and @Christina Aguilera 💕♬ original sound - billboard
The interaction has left fans wondering if Doja Cat and Christina could potentially collaborate in the future. Aguilera shared a video lip-syncing to Doja's "Boss B*tch" back in 2020, so it's clear they're fans of one another's work.
Doja Cat has a big year ahead of her, especially with the recent announcement of her as a special guest on The Weeknd's upcoming tour. The After Hours Till Dawn tour will hit North America this summer, after being postponed 3 times - and will only take place in stadiums, which will be a big opportunity for Doja to reach even more people.