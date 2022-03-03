Billboard posted an adorable moment between Doja Cat and Christina Aguilera following the Billboard 2022 Women in Music ceremony.

The TikTok shows Doja Cat posing for photos in a stunning pink outfit as Christina walks in and begins to fangirl over the "Need To Know" singer.

She politely interrupts the shoot to introduce herself and they share a hug and a kiss, with Christina saying she's a "huge fan." The short interaction leaves Doja smiling and giddy, as she was taken by surprise.

"What happens behind the scenes at Billboard Women In Music," the text on the video reads, followed by a "same" when showing Doja's jaw-dropped and starstruck reaction.

See the video below.