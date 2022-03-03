Here's A Full List Of New Shops & Restaurants Coming To Sky Harbor

There will be several new restaurants and shops opening up inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over the course of 2022 and 2023, reported 12 News.

The new shops and restaurants will open at Terminal 4, according to a release from the airport. The release states:

"Phoenix Sky Harbor's goal is to provide a mix of national and local brands for Phoenix passengers, including local business and minority representation."

Here is a full list of shops and restaurants that will open at Sky Harbor:

The restaurants and shops will open in phases over the course of 2022 and 2023. Terminal 4, the 130,000 square foot concourse, will also feature new amenities such as charging stations, an animal relief area, a nursing room, art, and spectacular views.