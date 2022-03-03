Julia Fox has nothing but good things to say about her previous relationship with Kanye West!

Ever since reportedly meeting Kanye on New Year's Eve, life has been a whirlwind for the actress. In the last two months, they were jet-setting around the world, posing in matching outfits, and declaring their affections toward one another, all before the romance soon came to an end.

West has since moved on to model Chaney Jones, which was recently confirmed by the model in an Instagram story.

Fox is still in the limelight, however. She recently was caught on the red carpet for The Batman premiere and Entertainment Tonight spoke with her about her romance with Ye.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox said of her relationship with West. She added that being with him was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

She also discussed whether she's been dating again after the split, but the actress seems busy.

"I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," Fox said. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now."