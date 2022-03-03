Robert Smith Says The Cure's Long-Awaited Album Will Be 'Real Very Soon'

Fans have been waiting for The Cure's 14th album for years, but it sounds like that wait might soon be over. During an interview at the NME Awards, Robert Smith divulged that the band is actually working on two albums, and one is done!

“So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished,” he explained. “Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.”

“I know what it’s called – it’s called Songs Of A Lost World," Smith continued. "It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

"It'll be real very soon," he added.

When asked what fans can expect sonically from the project, Smith said Songs Of A Lost World "is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done," while the second album is "upbeat." He's also working on a solo album, which he predicts will come out in 2023.

“I have to keep revisiting it," Smith said of his solo album. "It’s a thing I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I realise I’ve only got one shot at doing it, so I’ve now started to add real instruments and acoustic instruments, whereas this time two years ago it was literally just feedback – but I’ve kind of grown a bit disenchanted with it. I’d listened to it like three times and I think it’s rubbish.”

Last year, Smith insinuated that this project would be the last for The Cure.