Semi-Truck Driver Caught With 6 Duffle Bags Of Cocaine At Ambassador Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a semi-truck driver from crossing over to Canada with six duffle bags of cocaine.

According to WDIV 4, the Detroit Contraband Enforcement Team, around 6:10 p.m. on February 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a semi-truck on the Detroit side of Ambassador Bridge.

Jagrant Singh Gill, the semi driver, told authorities that he was hauling "steel reels from Marion, Indiana." It was also noted that Gill said he did not have guns, ammunition, military equipment, or currency over $10,000.

The criminal complaint states that officers asked Gill to park and exit the vehicle during the inspection. Officers found six duffle bags while searching under the side storage compartment under the flatbed.

Inside the six bags were plastic-wrapped bundles and, in total, weighed out to 140.75 kilograms, authorities reported.

Testing proved that the substance inside the bundles was cocaine.

Gil was interviewed and told police that he entered the U.S. around 9 p.m. on February 23 and drove to Albion, Indiana, to drop off steel pipes. He added that he went to another Indiana city to pick up steel reels and was told to take them back to Canada.

He told authorities that he did not know how the cocaine got into the storage compartment of the trailer.

The criminal complaint noted that there is probable cause that Gill possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute.