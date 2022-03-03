This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Florida

You can find the most delicious food at the most understated and simple restaurants. Most of the time, these spots are historic eateries, diners, or tucked-away neighborhood faves. Sometimes it's less about what's on the outside and inside and more about how welcome and satisfied you feel after a meal.

That's why LoveFOOD found the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, including Florida. According to the website, you should head over to...

El Carajo!

Here's what writers had to say about the Miami spot:

"El Carajo is a restaurant tucked inside a wine shop tucked inside a bakery tucked behind a working gas station. This snug spot, in a building that once housed a car wash, also happens to serve incredible food, including paella, grilled octopus, crisp sardines and seared meats. They also have a huge wine list, cosy ambience and warm service, adding to its reputation as one of Miami’s best places to eat."