This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You can find the most delicious food at the most understated and simple restaurants. Most of the time, these spots are historic eateries, diners, or tucked-away neighborhood faves. Sometimes it's less about what's on the outside and inside and more about how welcome and satisfied you feel after a meal.

That's why LoveFOOD found the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, including Florida. According to the website, you should head over to...

El Carajo!

Here's what writers had to say about the Miami spot:

"El Carajo is a restaurant tucked inside a wine shop tucked inside a bakery tucked behind a working gas station. This snug spot, in a building that once housed a car wash, also happens to serve incredible food, including paella, grilled octopus, crisp sardines and seared meats. They also have a huge wine list, cosy ambience and warm service, adding to its reputation as one of Miami’s best places to eat."

You can find El Carajo at 2465 SW 17th Ave in Miami. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click here for more amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurants you should be aware of.

