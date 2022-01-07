Florida's 'Most Charming' Roadside Diner Is In Miami Beach
By Zuri Anderson
January 10, 2022
Diners are an iconic part of the American experience. Serving as the go-to hangout spots and rest stops for decades, they remain a staple today in just about every state. Thanks to extended hours, large menus, and comfort food, these eateries have a special place in the hearts of Americans.
Some of these places have become attractions and cultural icons, as well. With so many diners operating throughout the country, where can you find the best one in each state?
That's where LoveFood comes in! They tracked down the "most charming" roadside diners in all 50 states, including Florida! According to the website, that honor goes to...
Here's what writers said about the unique restaurant:
"Miami’s South Beach is retro heaven and this colourful diner fits in perfectly. It’s as pink and pert as the name suggests and serves up everything that’s expected from a true diner: belly-busting portions, late-night service and low prices. All with a bubblegum exterior, pink VW Beetles parked out front and pink booths inside. Customers love classics like French toast and milkshakes, while the Big Pink TV dinner – a selection of daily specials served on a stainless steel tray – is always a winner."
You can find Big Pink at 157 Collins Ave in Miami Beach. They're available for indoor dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.
