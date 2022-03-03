This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included Trattoria Zaza's creamy noodles with bacon and broccoli topped with a fried egg as the top choice for the Alabama.

"Who says you can't have pasta for breakfast? Open since 2009, this Birmingham Italian favorite serves up a unique breakfast pasta dish—creamy noodles with bacon and broccoli topped with a fried egg," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote. "'Some of the best pasta I've ever eaten and I am not a big pasta fan! Great texture, delicious flavor. It was so good I was craving it days later and ordered it again," writes one satisfied patron.'"

