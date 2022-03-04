Gucci Mane Responds To NBA YoungBoy Diss With New Track 'Publicity Stunt'

Gucci Mane has fired back at NBA YoungBoy‘s diss track with his own "Publicity Stunt."

Last month, Mane was one of the many subjects in YoungBoy's "I Hate NBA YoungBoy.” The track also called out fellow rappers Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Boosie Badazz, and Durk’s fiancée India Royale.

“Used to fuck with Gucci ’til I seen he like them pussy n-ggas,” YoungBoy rapped, referring to Mane's recent “Rumors” collaboration with Lil Durk. “Every n-gga did a feature with you, slime out to get ’em.”

Gucci Mane came back at YoungBoy on Friday (March 4) with his new song “Publicity Stunt.” Mane hinted at his response by quoting NBA YoungBoy’s “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006” lyric on Instagram while sharing photos of himself rocking a bright yellow outfit next to a matching Ferrari.

Hours later, Mane released “Publicity Stunt.”

“He tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month/Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt/You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response,” he opens the song.

“Why you diss me for publicity n-gga?/Is you in the streets or a industry n-gga?/Is you my fan or my enemy, n-gga?/My money too grown to be kiddin’ with n-ggas," he later raps.

The track closes with Gucci repeating “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006. Well, damn!" Mane and YoungBoy previously collaborated on 2018's “Cold Shoulder” and 2019’s “Richer Than Errybody.”

Yesterday (March 3), Boosie Badazz also made a response to YoungBoy's diss track.

