Gwen Stefani 'So Excited' To Launch New GXVE Beauty Brand

Love Gwen Stefani's look? Now you can try it for yourself thanks to the launch of her new beauty brand GXVE.

The "Don't Speak" singer revealed her new venture into beauty in a video on Instagram on Thursday (March 3), showcasing some of the items in the collection and telling fans, "Before the music, it was makeup."

"so excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you !!! almost 4 years in the making," she captioned the clip, adding, "I can't wait for you all to have it !!"

The launch includes eyeliner, eyebrow pencils, eyeshadow palette, face oil and, of course, a few lipstick options all in red, a signature color for the star. According to a post from the beauty brand, GXVE, pronounced "give," is inspired by how Stefani has signed her name since high school: Gx, or Gwen with a "kiss."