Gwen Stefani 'So Excited' To Launch New GXVE Beauty Brand
By Sarah Tate
March 4, 2022
Love Gwen Stefani's look? Now you can try it for yourself thanks to the launch of her new beauty brand GXVE.
The "Don't Speak" singer revealed her new venture into beauty in a video on Instagram on Thursday (March 3), showcasing some of the items in the collection and telling fans, "Before the music, it was makeup."
"so excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you !!! almost 4 years in the making," she captioned the clip, adding, "I can't wait for you all to have it !!"
The launch includes eyeliner, eyebrow pencils, eyeshadow palette, face oil and, of course, a few lipstick options all in red, a signature color for the star. According to a post from the beauty brand, GXVE, pronounced "give," is inspired by how Stefani has signed her name since high school: Gx, or Gwen with a "kiss."
Stefani said the launch feels like the next chapter in her life as she "was obsessed with makeup [her] entire life and even worked as a "makeup girl behind the counter" before her music career took off, per People.
"The thing is, is that I don't know why I didn't do this sooner, but I don't think I knew that it was even a thing that you could do back in those times," the No Doubt frontwoman said at the brand's launch on Thursday. "Like in the '90s, we did music. And we did that for nine years before we were on the radio. Like we were never trying to do anything. We were just being who we were."
GXVE got an additional boost of support when Stefani's husband Blake Shelton gushed about how "incredibly proud" he is of his wife's new venture.
"I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment," she said.
GXVE Beauty is available for purchase online at Sephora's website and will be in stores on March 10.