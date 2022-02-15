Gwen Stefani Shared A New Wedding Video With Blake Shelton & It's Too Sweet
By Kelly Fisher
February 15, 2022
Gwen Stefani posted a never-before-shared video from her wedding day, and everyone is gushing over how sweet it is. The shot captures Stefani with husband Blake Shelton as the two bond with her 7-year-old son, Apollo, between them. Stefani grins ear-to-ear as Shelton puts his arm around Apollo, and he and Stefani each give him a kiss on the cheek. Stefani set the video to “We Can Reach Thhttps://www.iheart.com/content/2021-07-07-gwen-stefani-shares-sweet-family-wedding-photo-with-sons-blake-shelton/e Stars,” the sentimental song Shelton wrote for their wedding when they tied the knot in July 2021. “The stars, the moon, my whole world,” Stefani captioned, adding a red heart emoji as she shared the adorable video. See it here:
Shelton also shared a throwback photo from the couple’s wedding day in honor of Valentine’s Day on Monday (February 14). The “Come Back As A Country Boy” singer said he was “the luckiest man alive” as he wished Stefani a Happy Valentine’s Day. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, holding an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. They publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2015, and got engaged in October 2020. Stefani has since shared photos from her wedding day with Shelton and her three sons, Apollo, Kingston and Zuma.