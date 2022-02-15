Gwen Stefani Shared A New Wedding Video With Blake Shelton & It's Too Sweet

Gwen Stefani posted a never-before-shared video from her wedding day, and everyone is gushing over how sweet it is. The shot captures Stefani with husband Blake Shelton as the two bond with her 7-year-old son, Apollo, between them. Stefani grins ear-to-ear as Shelton puts his arm around Apollo, and he and Stefani each give him a kiss on the cheek. Stefani set the video to “We Can Reach Thhttps://www.iheart.com/content/2021-07-07-gwen-stefani-shares-sweet-family-wedding-photo-with-sons-blake-shelton/e Stars,” the sentimental song Shelton wrote for their wedding when they tied the knot in July 2021. “The stars, the moon, my whole world,” Stefani captioned, adding a red heart emoji as she shared the adorable video. See it here: