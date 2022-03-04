Here Are The 10 Best High Schools In Colorado

High school is a crucial time for kids. Not only is it the stepping stone into college, but a high school diploma by itself can help a lot when applying for a job. It's not just the curriculum parents need to worry about. Location, extracurricular activities, expenses, transportation, student-to-teacher ratio, and more are all things to consider when it comes to selecting the right school.

Luckily, Stacker makes the process easier. Researchers used rankings from Niche to find the ten best high schools in every state, including Colorado.

"Among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students," according to the website.

Here were the top ten high schools in the Centennial State. The (*) symbol indicates it's a private school:

Kent Denver School* in Englewood (Enrollment: 740) Colorado Academy* in Denver (Enrollment: 1,006) Fountain Valley School* in Colorado Springs (Enrollment: 241) The Colorado Springs School* in Colorado Springs (Enrollment: 300) Cherry Creek High School in Cherry Creek Village (Enrollment: 3,806) St. Mary's Academy* in Englewood (Enrollment: 681) Dawson School* in Lafayette (Enrollment: 530) Stargate Charter School in Thornton (Enrollment: 1,421) Fairview High School in Boulder (Enrollment: 2,131) Vail Mountain School* in Vail (Enrollment: 432)

