Here's Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In Tucson

By Ginny Reese

March 4, 2022

With rising fuel prices, buying gas is always a painful, unwanted task. Gas prices are getting to high that they're creeping toward (and in some cases beyond) the $4 threshold, reported Patch.

According to information from the American Automobile Association, the average gallon of gas cost around $3.90 per gallon on Thursday. The average price in Tucson was $3.82 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon has increased over 15 cents in the last week, 28 cents in the last month, and a whopping 90 cents in the past year.

So, where can you find the cheapest gas in the city?

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Tucson can be found at Arco, located at 2450 E. Valencia Road. Gas there is currently around $3.45 per gallon.

Here are some other places in the city with gas below $3.60 per gallon:

  • Circle K, 1675 N. Wilmot Road, $3.49 per gallon
  • Walmart, 2565 E. Commerce Center Place, $3.54 per gallon
  • KJ's Convenient Shop, 15150 W. Ajo Way, $3.54 per gallon

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release:

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump. And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."
