Justin Timberlake Pens Sweet Tribute For Wife Jessica Biel's 40th Birthday
By Sarah Tate
March 4, 2022
Justin Timberlake wished his wife Jessica Biel a happy birthday in the sweetest way.
The Sinner actress turned 40 on Thursday (March3), and her husband of 10 years made sure to celebrate her on the special day. The 41-year-old singer shared a photo on his Instagram of the two dressed up in bright clothes and even brighter accessories, Timberlake in a tan fedora, Biel in a colorful wig and each wearing large pink sunglasses.
"MOOD: 40 AF," he wrote in the caption. Timberlake reposted the pic to his Instagram Stories to add a loving tribute, per People.
"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my a-- at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good," he wrote. "I love you and I celebrate you every day."
Biel marked the milestone birthday with her own Instagram post celebrating her family, sharing a throwback photo with Timberlake as well as a rare glimpse at their two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months. She also documented the sign, card and cakes all wishing their mom a happy birthday.
"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," she wrote. "Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."