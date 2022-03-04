Justin Timberlake Pens Sweet Tribute For Wife Jessica Biel's 40th Birthday

Justin Timberlake wished his wife Jessica Biel a happy birthday in the sweetest way.

The Sinner actress turned 40 on Thursday (March3), and her husband of 10 years made sure to celebrate her on the special day. The 41-year-old singer shared a photo on his Instagram of the two dressed up in bright clothes and even brighter accessories, Timberlake in a tan fedora, Biel in a colorful wig and each wearing large pink sunglasses.

"MOOD: 40 AF," he wrote in the caption. Timberlake reposted the pic to his Instagram Stories to add a loving tribute, per People.

"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my a-- at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good," he wrote. "I love you and I celebrate you every day."