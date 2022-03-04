Kendrick Lamar Adds To New Album Hype

Kendrick Lamar has added another performance to his schedule with the announcement of Glastonbury Festival’s 2022 lineup!

The announcement has sparked excitement for his new album, which is set to be his last project on Top Dawg Entertainment.

Kendrick will headline the festival alongside Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish, which is set to take place between June 22 and June 26. He will close the festival on Sunday night in front of over 200,000 people.

Other artists on the lineup include Diana Ross, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, TLC, Burna Boy, and Herbie Hancock, with more set to be announced in the coming months.

Kendrick will be just the fourth rapper to headline Glastonbury in its history following JAY-Z, Kanye West, and Stormzy. This is his third festival appearance to be announced for 2022, following Milan Summer Festival on June 23 and Rolling Loud Miami on July 24.

The rapper was previously set to headline Glastonbury in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts,” Kendrick Lamar said in August 2021. “Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” he added.