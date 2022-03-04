Luxurious Florida Home Has Secret Room That's 'Harry Potter' Fans' Fantasy

A luxurious Florida home is more than meets the eye with fantastic amenities and wonderful features -- especially for fans of Harry Potter.

This huge house, located on 7844 Palmilla Ct in Reunion, Florida, has a secret room dedicated to the wizarding world. Here's the description from Realtor.com:

"Wizards and muggles alike will be astonished at the Harry Potter themed room. As you enter the train station through a rotating brick wall on platform 9 3/4 you will find a life sized Hogwarts Express train with incredible sleeping quarters complete with a life size Harry Potter, Dobby, Dragon, and Whomping Willow."

What makes the house is you can drive 30 minutes from there to Orlando, which is home to Universal Studios' theme park and the Harry Potter attractions.

The fandom doesn't stop there. There's also a bedroom and bathroom with a Beauty and the Beast theme, plus a game room filled with Marvel-themed decor.

As for other features, the sprawling home comes with eight bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, a gym, a sundeck, outdoor living and dining spaces, and much more. That doesn't include the Reunion resort membership, which allows access to swimming pools, a spa, golf courses, a water park, tennis courts, workout facilities and more.

It was originally listed on October 27, 2021, for $5.6 million. A lucky person bought it for $5,313,750 on February 15 this year. At least we can live vicariously through the photo gallery, which you can view here.