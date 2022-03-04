Maren Morris Runs 'Circles Around This Town' At 2022 ACM Awards

Maren Morris is running "Circles Around This Town" after a nostalgic performance of her hit song at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Inspired by her time trying to make it big in the industry, "Circles Around This Town" looks back at where she started, singing, "Thank God I was an optimist." Even now, nearly 10 years later, she says, "I still get lost, I still get found drivin' circles around this town."

"Circles Around This Town" is one of Morris' new tracks off her highly-anticipated new album Humble Quest, out March 25. Inspired by her feelings of losing control during the pandemic, the album features "the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one."

She's expected to hit the road this June for the Humble Quest Tour, with special guests Ruston Kelly, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb and Brittney Spencer at select shows.

Morris is one of many country artists set to take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival this May. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).