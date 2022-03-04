Oklahoma Woman Walks Away Uninjured After Her Car Was Hit By Train

Tulsa police say that a woman was left without any injuries after her car was hit by a passing train, reported News On 6. The woman's car collided with a train late on Thursday evening, just after 11 p.m.

According to police, the incident happened when the woman tried to cross the railroad tracks near 11th and West 23rd Street. The front of the BNSF train hit the back of the woman's car and spun the vehicle around.

The investigating officer said that the woman tried to cross the railroad tracks westbound as the train was moving southbound.

Police explained that the train was not able to slow down in time to avoid the collision.

The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle, and she was thankfully uninjured in the incident. However, she did receive a citation for not yielding at the crossing.

The train did not appear to have any damage. The vehicle sustained "disabling damages," according to KTUL, and was towed away.