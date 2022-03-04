Oregonians May Get Stimulus Checks As Soon As This Summer

By Zuri Anderson

March 4, 2022

Money Business shopping and saving concept. Close up of woman hand holding and counting US Dollar banknote with copy space.
Photo: Getty Images

Some Oregonians could see extra money in their pockets soon if Gov. Kate Brown signs off on a new bill, according to KPTV.

The state Senate passed House Bill 4157 Thursday (March 3), which aims to give eligible state residents a one-time payment of $600. These "stimulus checks" would go to low-income households with people who worked during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporters say.

Rep. Andrea Valderrama (D-Portland), the chief sponsor of the bill, says these payments will also help working families amid skyrocketing costs of living.

"Right now many Oregonians, myself included, have been struggling to get by as the cost of living has skyrocketed," Valderrama said in a statement. "These payments can make a huge difference for low-income individuals and working families: they can help pay a utility bill, buy necessary medicine, or essentials like diapers and groceries."

The Oregon Department of Revenue says 250,000 Oregonians will qualify for these payments if Gov. Brown approves the bill.

To be eligible, you need to have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit on your personal 2020 personal income tax returns or file an amended 2020 tax return by April 15. Eligible Oregonians don't need to apply for the checks, -- they can receive them via check or direct deposit as soon as June, according to reporters.

