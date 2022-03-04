Patriots Make Decision On Pro Bowl Cornerback J.C. Jackson's Future: Report
By Jason Hall
March 4, 2022
The New England Patriots are expected to allow cornerback J.C. Jackson to test free agency, rather than receive the franchise tag and avoid losing him for an additional season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
"JC Jackson, one of the top corners available on the free agent market is expected to be a free agent," Rapoport said during a live broadcast of NFL Now on Friday (March 4). "Of course, the reason that is news is because the franchise tag is available and there was some wondering were the Patriots going to tag J.C. Jackson, keep him around for another year and potentially try to work out something long-term.
"I'm told the tag is not expected to be applied to J.C. Jackson, which means, 'Mr. INT,' one of the best ballhawks in the NFL, one of the best playmakers in the NFL regardless of the position, is expected to be available for anyone and for a corner market where there's some really good corners, he may be the best one."
Jackson, 25, recorded 17 interceptions during the last two seasons, which included eight in 2021, trailing only Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys (11) for the most in the NFL for the regular-season, earning his first career Pro Bowl selection and Second-team All-Pro honors.