Alabama Draft Prospect Says It Would Be 'Special' To Reunite With Mac Jones

The New England Patriots could be eyeing a familiar target for Mac Jones in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie told reporters that he had a "very good" meeting with the Patriots at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, Boston.com reports.

Metchie specifically acknowledged the similarities between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his former Alabama coach Nick Saban, a longtime friend and former defensive coordinator under Belichick during his previous tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Patriots are really similar to Alabama as far as structure of team with Coach Belichick over there and Coach Saban at Alabama,” Metchie said via Boston.com. “I think the structure created by both coaches creates for a winning environment.”

Metchie also acknowledged that it would be "special" to reunite with Jones, his former quarterback at Alabama, who he referred to as "Mac-10," following similar patterns to the Miami Dolphins selecting former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle in consecutive years, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals doing the same with former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Metchie is being projected as a first or second-round prospect, with Sports Illustrated's Zack Patraw and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Mike Mulhern both predicting him to be selected at No. 32 overall in their respective mock drafts, USA TODAY's Roll Tide Wire reports.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to being on April 28.