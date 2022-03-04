Stanford Goalie Katie Meyer's Cause Of Death Revealed

Stanford Women's Soccer goalie Katie Meyer died by suicide, her mother confirmed during an emotional interview with NBC's TODAY Show Friday (March 4) morning.

Gina Meyer appeared alongside her husband, Steve, to discuss their daughter's death in hopes of preventing other parents from facing a similar tragedy.

"She died by suicide," Gina Meyer said during her TODAY Show interview. "The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific."

"I don’t even think it’s hit us yet," she added. "We’re still in shock. But we had no red flags."