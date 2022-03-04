Strange Noise Heard In St. Louis Remains A Mystery To Residents

A strange noise in St. Louis has been lingering around the city and residents don't know where it is coming from.

According to FOX 2, there have been dozens of phone calls and emails regarding a "low-repeating noise."

The news outlet has yet to identify the sound, but they have some new leads.

In a report by FOX 2, you can hear the low sounds that almost resembles a generator in the distance.

Micah Mayfield, a resident who lives on Old Jamestown Road, says the sound can primarily be heard in the evenings.

"So low that it's almost inaudible but super consistent. Usually, in the evenings after eight, you'd hear a very low humming noise that would come in kind of a wave pattern," Mayfield told the news outlet.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb has also heard the humming noises. "I remember asking my husband, 'Babe, do you hear that noise?' And he was like, 'What noise?' I said, 'Listen.'"

Webb says she has the county looking into what and where the noise is.

Ameren's Portage Des Sioux site and a Spire STL Pipeline storage facility are both in North St Louis County, but they have both investigated and the sound is not coming from the facilities.

"Once we know what it is, we want to communicate so we can put minds at ease. If it's something that needs to be addressed, that we get a plan and we address whatever the cause of it is," Webb noted.