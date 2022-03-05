'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

By Dani Medina

March 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died.

He was 84.

According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.

"Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe," Brown's daughter told TMZ.

Brown appeared on popular TV shows like The Jeffersons, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Wayans Brothers and Martin. But his breakout role wasn't until becoming Nathan Bookman on Good Times in 1975, when he joined the cast in the middle of season 2, according to TMZ.

Brown is survived by his wife June Brown and his son John Brown, Jr.

