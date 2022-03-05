Hilary Duff Says 'There's Always A Possibility' Of Lizzie McGuire Reboot

This is what dreams are made of: The Lizzie McGuire reboot hasn't totally been put on the back burner just yet.

Although plans for a Disney+ reboot of the hit Disney Channel series were canceled in December 2020, Hilary Duff opened up about the show and its plans moving forward on The Cut's "In Her Shoes" podcast earlier this week.

"It's not dead and it's not alive. I think there's always possibility there. And like, if she's 40, I don't think people care. It's always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up," the How I Met Your Father actress said.

Duff went on to add that she doesn't really like to talk about the show because of the can of worms it opens.

"I don't really love to talk about this because the Internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up," she said.

News of a Lizzie McGuire revival broke in August 2019. Duff told E! News of her character, "She was there for everyone in their pre-teens. She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges." But, E! News reported the storylines were too mature for Disney+ and it wasn't family-friendly enough, so the idea of rebooting the show was shut down in 2020. Duff replied to the rumors in a social media post, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

In December 2020, Duff officially announced the show "isn't going to happen." What's a bit disappointing for fans of the show is that two episodes were already filmed, People reported. In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, the Younger star opened up about what the series was about.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her. She was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30,'" she said.